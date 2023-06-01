Ghana: Head Porter Jailed 60 Months for Presenting Girl for Money Ritual

The Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 29-year-old head porter to 60 months imprisonment for presenting a five-year-old girl for money ritual, at Pokuase, in the Greater Accra Region.

Isaac Gabianu, convict, stole the victim at a public toilet in Accra and took her to a herbalist at Pokuase for 'money sacrifice.'

The herbalist, however, escorted the victim and the convict to the police.

Charged with child stealing, Gabianu pleaded not guilty, and in his plea for mitigation, convict, who was self-represented, said "I cannot confess what I have not done."

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police Agnes Boafo, told the court that the complainant, Patricia Asamoah, was a trader residing at Mallam, Accra, and the convict, a head porter, was residing at CMB, Accra.

Prosecution said the complainant reported to the Railway Police Station, Accra that her daughter was missing.

Sup Boafo said the complainant indicated that she went to the Kantamanto Market, Accra, with the daughter.

The court heard that the complainant asked the daughter to wait for her at the frontage of a public toilet at the market while she (complainant) attended to call of nature.

Sup Boafo said after attending to call of nature, the complainant could not find her daughter.

He said the herbalist took the girl and Gabianu to the police at Pokuase and the police handed over Gabianu to their colleagues at the Accra Railway Police Station for further investigations.

Sup Boafo said the herbalist told the police that Gabianu had brought the victim to him (herbalist) to be killed for "money ritual."

The prosecution said Gabianu in a caution statement, admitted the offence.