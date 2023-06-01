Ghana: Academy to Nurture Hockey Talents Launched

Hockey Is the Reason '(HIR), a hockey academy model, has been launched in Accra as part of efforts to promote the game in the country.

Targeting players between the ages 16 and 18, the academy would nurture young talents and provide them with equipment and platforms to play hockey to the professional level.

The Founder of HIR Academy, Mr. Romeo Attipoe said "the aim is to promote and develop the sport of field hockey by providing quality training, coaching, and educational opportunities to our players," he stated.

The academy, he said would also provide a positive and inclusive environment that would encourage growth, sportsmanship, and personal development.

The UK-based former hockey player said there were many talents in the country that could be developed to take over from the older generation.

He called on young players to join the academy in order to develop their full potentials.

"We need to also get into schools and communities to get young talents into the sport," he added.

He said they would also construct various pitches across the country to help the development of the sport.