West Africa: Ghana and Nigeria Set for Thrilling WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup Final Showdown

The stage is set for an electrifying finale in the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations as arch rivals Ghana and Nigeria emerged victorious in their respective semi-final encounters in Kumasi on Wednesday.

In a remarkable comeback, Ghana showcased their resilience to secure a spot in the final, defeating Burkina Faso 3-1 in a thrilling encounter.

The Black Princesses suffered an early setback when Burkina Faso capitalized on a defensive lapse to take a four-minute lead. However, Ghana quickly regrouped, with Stella Nyame equalizing in the 13th minute through a well-executed free kick.

Success Ameyaa then gave the Black Princesses the advantage in the 28th minute with a fantastic long-range strike from a corner. Both teams had chances to score before halftime, but Ghana held onto their slender lead.

The second half saw Ghana's dominance rewarded as Maafia Nyame set up Faiza Seidu for the third goal in the 83rd minute, sealing their victory. Ghana's young side, guided by Yussif Basigi, demonstrated composure and resilience throughout the match, securing their place in the final.

In the second semi-final, Nigeria asserted their dominance against a spirited Benin side, confirming their status as tournament favorites.

Nigeria took control of the game after an initial spell of Benin dominance. Amina Bello broke the deadlock in the 24th minute, followed by Esther Chinemerem extending the lead to 2-0 in the 34th minute.

Chinemerem continued her remarkable performance, adding a third goal in the 63rd minute, showcasing Nigeria's superiority. Despite Benin's resilience, Nigeria's experience proved decisive as they secured a convincing 3-0 victory.

Nigeria's powerful team, led by their star player Esther Chinemerem, demonstrated their class and sealed their place in the final.

The highly anticipated final will take place on Saturday, June 3rd, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Ghana and Nigeria will face off in what promises to be a thrilling showdown between two talented teams.

Prior to the final, Burkina Faso and Benin will compete in the third-place playoff at 3 p.m. These matches mark a significant moment for women's football in Zone B of WAFU, highlighting the progress and talent within the region.