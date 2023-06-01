Liberia: Western Cluster Touches Lives

...Makes Donations to Physically Challenged Group

A service provider in Bomi County has lauded Western Cluster Limited (WCL) for a kind donation to the physically challenged group of people in Bomi County.

Stephen Cole, a service provider spoke to journalists last week. His statement was triggered by money given by Western Cluster Limited to the county. They allotted US$10,000(Ten thousand United States dollars) to the group.

Recently, Western Cluster Limited made a contribution of US$5m to the county in line with its Mineral Development Agreement (MDA). Some of the beneficiaries are Bomi University College and Bomi County Health Team among others.

"We are very impressed with the donation made to us by Western Cluster Limited because this came to us when we really needed help from people," he said.

"We are happy for this first donation to our people who cannot see, but we are at the same time calling on Western Cluster Limited to please do more because we are taking care of a group of people who cannot move by themselves unless someone carries [leads] them."

"If you people don't help us, how can we cater to them, and then, we don't know who will do it for them,"? Mr. Cole later appealed.

The issue of caring for physically challenged individuals and persons with disabilities in Liberia has continued to be a serious challenge and problem facing the government of Liberia and others.

Like other counties in Liberia, Bomi County is said to have the highest number of blind people in the country, according to some statistics.

The physically challenged and persons with disabilities are most of the time unattended.

The allotment to the group will go a long way in addressing some of the immediate and pressing needs.

Western Cluster Limited (WCL), a subsidiary of Sesa Goa, a Vedanta group company engaged in iron ore mining in Western Liberia, started operations in 2011 but closed due to the Ebola outbreak. It returned last year with a commitment to upholding its agreement and at the same time empowering local communities.

Upon her return, it reiterated its commitment to contribute to socio-economic development through road rehabilitation as well as other positive initiatives. Earlier, Western Cluster Limited.