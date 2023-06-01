Ghana: Prudential Bank Donates Gh₵ 20,000 to Dagbon Development Fund

Prudential Bank Limited has presented a cheque for GH¢20,000 as its contribution to the Dagbon Development Fund.

The amount will go to support the construction and modernisation of the Gbewaa Palace, and a ten-year development agenda initiated by the Ya Naa through the Dagbon Development Committee.

The Managing Director of Prudential Bank, Mr Bernard Appiah Gyebi, presented the cheque to the Chairman of the Dagbon Development Committee, Naa Yeb Kug' Naa Abdulai, at the Gbewaa Palace on Friday.

The bank also donated some assorted drinks and an unspecified amount of cash for the upkeep of the Overlord.

The Managing Director was accompanied by some staff of the bank, including the Tamale branch Manager, Musah Tahiru, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Akosua Boahen, the Executive Head of Operations, Thomas Broni and Sumaila Mahama, a Business Development Officer.

Mr Appiah Gyebi, who spoke through the Tamale branch Manager, Tahiru Musah, assured the Overlord of the bank's support towards the development agenda of Dagbon.

He indicated that the bank was happy to learn the steps taken by the Overlord to bring peace and development to the area saying "as an indigenous bank, we are ready to support this worthy cause, hence the decision to donate to the Fund."

He stressed that as a business entity operating in Dagbon, the bank deemed it necessary to support developmental initiatives that have the potential of enhancing the lives of the people.

The Ya Naa through his spokesperson, Yakubu Musah, expressed gratitude to the bank for the gesture.

He said Dagbon is rising from its troubled recent past and needs the support of its partners to achieve its developmental agenda and consolidate peace.

He explained that the construction of a new Palace is just one of many projects earmarked for the ten-year development agenda.

"A ten-year project that includes access to quality education, women empowerment, increased access to healthcare, agriculture and youth employment. We welcome you to support these initiatives to help Dagbon regain its past glory," he emphasised.

Ya Naa Abukari Mahama appealed to corporate and civil society organisations as well as individuals to support the development agenda of Dagbon.

The Overlord, through the Dagbon Development Committee, initiated a ten-year development agenda to transform Dagbon and consolidate peace in the area.

As part of this project, the Dagbon Development Fund was launched in March to raise an initial capital of one hundred and fifty million Ghana cedis to construct and modernise the Gbewaa Palace.