Ghana: GT. Oly Appeal DC Decision On Tamale City Case

Accra Great Olympics has lodged an appeal against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee's decision on the protest case against Tamale City FC.

After receiving the decision of the Disciplinary Committee on Friday, May 26, the club sent its appeal on Monday.

Tamale City FC was expected to submit their response to the appeal latest yesterday, an FA statement said yesterday.

After receiving the defence, the GFA Appeals Committee will determine the outcome of the case.

In a related development, the Disciplinary Committee has invited Hasaacas Ladies FC, Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC and Afia Kobi Ampem Ladies FC to its sitting on today.

The hearing is in relation to Hasaacas Ladies protest against Ampem Darkoa on the qualification of Latifa Abesik who played in the Women's Premier League final match played at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex.

After its sitting on last Thursday, the Committee has decided to invite all parties as well as the player to assist in the Committee's investigations into the matter.

The Committee is expected to determine the case after today's meeting with the parties.