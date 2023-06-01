Ghana: Bofoakwa Return to Premier League

1 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Bofoakwa Tano defeated Techiman Eleven Wonders 7-6 on penalty shootouts at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday to earn a return to the Premier League.

The Access Bank Division One League (DOL) Zone One play-off failed to produce a winner in regulation time as the nerve-wracking match ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time.

Leslie Aryeetey opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a well-taken penalty with seven minutes, but Osman Zackaria equalised for Techiman Eleven Wonders, a minute after the break.

Neither side was able to find the winning goal in regulation time as referee Latif Adaari whistled for the end of proceedings.

The game travelled beyond 120 minutes resulting in the match being decided on penalties. Bofoakwa Tano ultimately won the shootouts 7-6 to secure their long-awaited return to the elite League.

The Sunyani based side joins Kpando Heart of Lions in the Premier League.

