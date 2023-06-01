Liberia: Weintown FC Wins Protest Against Samukai FC

1 June 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — The Cases Review Committee of the 2023 National Third Division Playoffs has ruled that the results of the match played between Samukai FC (Sinoe) and Wein Town FC (Margibi) on 27 May, at the SKD PP, be reversed with Wein Town taking all three points and two goals.

Wein Town FC filed a protest against Samukai FC for fielding an illegal player, Amaza Kollie.

After a review of the case, the committee in its findings stated that player Amaza Kollie did not register for Samukai FC during any of the LFA-approved windows, player Kollie did not play any game under the Sinoe Sub-Association during the LFA 2022-2023 Third Division League Season.

The Committee ruled that consistent with the Registration Section; count 1.3 of the 2022-2023 National Third Division Playoff Rules and Regulations, player Amaza Kollie was illegally fielded on 27 May 2023 against Wein Town because he did not register or play in the Sinoe league but was logged only for the playoffs. He further received clearance from Sinoe NPA outside of the registration window.

"Because of the aforementioned, the following actions have been taken:

a. The match result between Samukai and Wein Town is hereby reversed to 0:2 in favor of

Wein Town

b. Player Amaza Kollie ceases to partake in the Competition with immediate effect

c. Player Amaza Kollie serves six months suspension as of the commencement of the LFA

2023-2024 Season as required by count 1.3 of the Playoffs rule.

d. That Chairman Swen of Sinoe County serves indefinite suspension with immediate effect

e. Samukai FC is fined LRD 50,000.00 payable in 5 working days for illegal registration

and use of a player. This is in compliance with Chapter 2, Article 1, Section 1.2 of the

RSTP (Regulation on the Status and Transfer of Players); 2022-2023 version.

Note: Samukai's refusal to make such payment on or before June 4, 2023, will cause her

to be automatically relegated to the Community League."

