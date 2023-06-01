Liberia: 'Don't Call Yourself a Rescue Mother' - Finda Bundo Criticizes Labeling

1 June 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J.H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Finda Bundo, Chief of Protocol to President George Weah, known for being referred to as a "Rescue Mother", strongly opposes individuals who label themselves as "Rescue Mother"s.

While Madam Bundo did not mention anyone by name, Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence of Grand Bassa County has recently been associated with the title of "Rescue Mother" after endorsing the ticket of former Vice President Joseph Boakai and Nimba County Senator Jeremiah Koung. This ticket is commonly referred to as the rescue ticket.

Former Vice President Boakai is referred to as rescue one, Senator Koung as rescue two, and Senator Lawrence as the "Rescue Mother" of the rescue team.

Unity Party supporters, both on social media (Facebook) and at political rallies nationwide, consistently refer to Senator Lawrence as a "Rescue Mother".

When questioned upon her return from Nigeria, Finda Bundo stated that she is not bothered when individuals refer to themselves as "Rescue Mother"s, considering it a blessing from God.

"To be a rescued mother, God himself has to make you one because it comes from the heart. It is not just a mere label," she said.

According to Finda Bundo, her reputation as a "Rescue Mother" stems from the goodwill she has shown to the underprivileged over the years.

"I did not give myself the title of rescue. It is those whom God has blessed me to touch their lives that have bestowed upon me the name rescue," Madam Bundo clarified.

"Therefore, you cannot declare yourself a "Rescue Mother". Instead, be a blessing to someone, and they will recognize you as a rescue. Do not claim the title for yourself."

"Rescue someone without seeking recognition, as the assistance you provide today comes solely from God," she added.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.