Liberia: 'Don't Call Yourself a Rescue Mother' - Finda Bundo Criticizes Labeling

Monrovia — Finda Bundo, Chief of Protocol to President George Weah, known for being referred to as a "Rescue Mother", strongly opposes individuals who label themselves as "Rescue Mother"s.

While Madam Bundo did not mention anyone by name, Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence of Grand Bassa County has recently been associated with the title of "Rescue Mother" after endorsing the ticket of former Vice President Joseph Boakai and Nimba County Senator Jeremiah Koung. This ticket is commonly referred to as the rescue ticket.

Former Vice President Boakai is referred to as rescue one, Senator Koung as rescue two, and Senator Lawrence as the "Rescue Mother" of the rescue team.

Unity Party supporters, both on social media (Facebook) and at political rallies nationwide, consistently refer to Senator Lawrence as a "Rescue Mother".

When questioned upon her return from Nigeria, Finda Bundo stated that she is not bothered when individuals refer to themselves as "Rescue Mother"s, considering it a blessing from God.

"To be a rescued mother, God himself has to make you one because it comes from the heart. It is not just a mere label," she said.

According to Finda Bundo, her reputation as a "Rescue Mother" stems from the goodwill she has shown to the underprivileged over the years.

"I did not give myself the title of rescue. It is those whom God has blessed me to touch their lives that have bestowed upon me the name rescue," Madam Bundo clarified.

"Therefore, you cannot declare yourself a "Rescue Mother". Instead, be a blessing to someone, and they will recognize you as a rescue. Do not claim the title for yourself."

"Rescue someone without seeking recognition, as the assistance you provide today comes solely from God," she added.