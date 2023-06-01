Liberia: FLY President Calls for the Establishment of Youth Farms Across Liberia's 15 Counties

Monrovia — In an effort to boost employment opportunities and empower the youth of Liberia, Banica Stephenie Elliott, the President of the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY), has emphasized the urgent need for the establishment of youth farms across all fifteen counties in the country.

During the closing ceremony of the National Youth Agricultural Development Seminar on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, President Elliott of FLY stated that agriculture plays a crucial role in promoting economic equity and prosperity worldwide, as it is interconnected with all sectors. She highlighted that agriculture is instrumental in job creation and economic development in every nation.

President Elliott further expressed concern over the lack of interest in agricultural activities among Liberian youth, which reflects the low morale and limited appeal of the field. She stressed that the FLY, in collaboration with its partners, is committed to addressing this gap.

As part of their efforts, President Elliott, the first female President of FLY, emphasized the importance of launching a robust campaign to establish and operate the Liberia Youth Agricultural Farm as a pilot project in two to three counties. She described this endeavor as an opportunity to lead and inspire the desired change, serving the nation and ensuring food security.

President Elliott expressed her delight at the seminar's role in exploring the feasibility of establishing national youth farms across the entire country. She emphasized that this engagement would strengthen Liberia's partnership with China, empowering the youth in agriculture and addressing food insecurity. Under this initiative, FLY will provide the necessary human resources and land, while the Chinese Embassy is expected to contribute technical expertise and machinery.

President Elliott, as the youngest leader in FLY's history, pledged to make a positive impact on a larger scale. She commended China for its significant progress in the agricultural sector and encouraged Liberian youth to actively engage in and contribute to the field.

Expressing gratitude to the Embassy of China, the Government of Liberia, and the dedicated efforts of the FLY team, President Elliott noted that this collective approach marks a new beginning.

FLY's President affirmed the organization's commitment to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 2 (zero hunger) and Goal 8 (decent work and economic growth).

President Elliott expressed confidence that more young people would be interested in engaging in agribusiness. She stated, "I am confident that many young individuals desire to pursue a field that not only improves our agriculture sector but also contributes to our country's development. However, they often lack the necessary support to sustain their involvement in this field."

She believed that with increased emphasis on improving the sector, Liberia could make significant strides and overcome challenges related to the transportation of agricultural products to markets.

In the context of the National Youth Agricultural Development Seminar, which concluded successfully, young farmers from all fifteen Liberian counties gained skills and technical knowledge in industrial farming. This approach aims to address food insecurity and youth unemployment.

Furthermore, the Federation of Liberian Youth will exclusively manage and operate the Youth Farm, inspiring more young people to participate in large-scale farming and transforming Liberia from a heavily dependent importer of staple foods and ingredients into a self-sufficient nation.

During the ceremony, Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy near Monrovia, H.E. XU Kun, emphasized the vital role of agriculture in any society and country. Given that agriculture is the backbone of Liberia's economy, he emphasized the significance of agricultural development in ensuring national stability and improving the well-being of its people.

He highlighted China's belief that agricultural development cannot be achieved without the participation of youth. Thus, the seminar was themed "China-Liberia Friendly Cooperation: Empowering Youth, Cultivating the Future of Agriculture" to provide a platform for Liberian youth to exchange ideas, learn, and collaborate. This platform aims to unlock their talents and potential.