Liberia: STUNN Announces August 24th to Drop Latest Music 'H.I.M' (Harmony in Motion)

Monrovia — Sensational Liberia Musician STUNN formally known as Stunna has announced August 24, 2023, for the release of his debut extended play (EP) song, titled: "H.I.M" (Harmony in Motion).

STUNN formally Known as Stunna EP is set to be the second project of STUNN, following a successful Album-Love Letters & Heartbreak launched in 2019.

The Star, in a video shared across social media outlets on Tuesday, is seen in a display of phases of his life experiences and obstacles which narrates his musical journey and his personal growth in line with the EP title, "Harmony in Motion" which is expected to drop on August 24, 2023.

The lyrical and smooth-voice STUNN said the EP will feature TeddyRide on the first single on the EP, styled "Medicine" Ft TeddyRide.

Each track on the EP is a chapter in a larger narrative, with each song representing a different aspect of STUNN's personal and artistic evolution. The EP takes listeners on an introspective and transformative experience, weaving together various musical styles and genres to create a unique sonic landscape.

Albums/EPs are important in helping artists create artistic statements that are long-lasting and erase any doubts about their artistic capabilities in this Stunn has created a masterpiece as we all know how he pours his emotions into his music to express himself on a deeper level.

This EP endorses STUNN's artistic capabilities and diversity, a total masterpiece as he pours his emotions into every line of each song. He takes us on a deeper level, "another level" on this project. His latest single "Medicine" which he features TeddyRide was recorded in Ghana and was produced by Ghanaian multiple award-Winning producers Mix Master Garzy and mixed and mastered by STG. The track will be released on June 16th, 2023