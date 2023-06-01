Gambia: '45th Jalsa Salana Convergence Serves As a Learning Point'

The Amir of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat in The Gambia has said that the just ended 45th annual Jalsa Salana serves as a learning point and that it is now their duties as members towards implementing what they have learned in building their relationship with Allah and teaching their children.

Baba F. Trawally was speaking on Saturday at the end of a three-day annual religious convergence held at Masroor Senior Secondary School in Old Yundum.

The day he said, is commemorated by members of the Jamaat all over the world including The Gambia, saying as Ahmadi Muslim, they should always listen to and follow the guidance of the Khalifa of the time because it is where their success and progress lies by the grace of Allah Almighty.

"In this challenging and dark world let us be the light, let us be the hope and let us be ones that set the high standard of good moral. The elders should always and never tire to guide and put their younger ones on the path of goodness and instil in them the best moral qualities. Let us make sure that our children are punctual in their Salat and other forms of worship." he added.

He acknowledged that sometimes people focus so much on the worldly advancement of their children, so much so that they tend to forget about their spiritual and religious advancement forgetting that they have to prepare them for the life to come.

Amir Trawally indicated that as a true believer, that should not be their attitude, but their quality should be such that they raise such children whose morality and spirituality will be admired across the world.