Gambia: Mayor Lowe Urges Cordial Govt Working Relations

Like her counterpart at Kanifing Municipal Council, Roheyatou Malick Lowe, the re-elected Mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC) has called on central government to foster professional working relationship with the BCC.

She hinted that this would be her last term to serve as the Mayor of the Banjul City Council with democratic values.

She made this call on Wednesday as she was sworn-in for her second mayoral term for the BCC at a ceremony held at the Council's premises in Banjul. The occasion was graced by her supporters among others.

The occasion also witnessed the swearing-in of 7 NPP councilors who won in the recent councillors' elections in Banjul.

She stated that "As democrat, I believe in term limitation. Therefore, I believe two terms are enough to allow new ideas and expertise from other Banjulians."

"I want to leave a legacy that will not only make every woman proud, but also pave the way for trusting women in leadership," she pointed out.

She recalled that during her campaign trail, she introduced an eight point agenda, such as affordable housing scheme, women and youth empowerment, education, waste management, sports for development, healthcare, transparency and accountability for good governance likewise religion and culture.

She noted that she and her team believed these eight points were the most pressing issues the City and its inhabitants currently face.

She assured Banjulians and residents of Banjul that she will uphold the trust of the Mayor's title that they bestowed upon her for the second term.

She further promised to work extremely hard to address the concerns of Banjulians, as she preached peace and unity in the capital.

She stated that Banjulians have been known to live in peace and harmony regardless of tribe or other social status.

"Let's unite even in our diversity to take Banjul to greater heights of success. Let's join hands together and work with a team spirit in the day-to-day functioning of our city and for the wellbeing of our people.

Let's work together for a better future regardless of political affiliation," said Mayor Lowe.