Gambia: Keita Musso Training Institute Graduates First Batch

Six (6) young girls, who underwent months of training in hair dressing, make-up preparation and wig installation at Keita Musso Training Institute recently graduated at a ceremony held at the school grounds in Busumbala.

The graduating class, who made up the first batch, were awarded certificates upon completion of the various courses. The event was graced by school authorities, families and a cross-section of the community. Prizes were also awarded to most disciplined and hardworking students.

Addressing the graduates, Mam Jarra Njie-Keita, proprietress of the Institute, thanked family and friends for the abundant support they provided to her and the institute since the beginning.

She assured that at Keita Musso, they are committee to providing not only skills training to young girls, but also teaching them on how to remain hygienic at all times.

She informed grandaunds that 'it is never too late to make impact in life,' further reminding that acquiring skills is another way they can succeed and make a difference aside from white collar jobs.

"We continue to show commitment to providing skills training to our fellow young girls. This will lead to the creation of skilled jobs to them to enable them to be self-dependent and to support their families."she added.