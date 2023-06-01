Gambia: Business Tycoon Says Youth, Women Empowerment Remain a Priority

Business tycoon, Abubacarr Jawara, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GACH Global has reaffirmed his continuous commitment to supporting the government of The Gambia in achieving its national development, saying the empowerment of youth and women will continue to remain a top priority for him and his organisations.

"Supporting the young people of the country through developmental initiatives that are geared towards advancement will go a long way towards unlocking their potential. As I always say, no government can do it alone, thus the importance of government private sector partnership. At GACH Global, we see the nation first and that's why our humanitarian gesture in supporting the needy and the most vulnerable people in our society in order for them to overcome their challenges will continue," the GACH Global boss said in an interview with The Point.

The Gambia business mogul also spoke on winning the Fatou Network's Philanthropist of the Year, saying: "I feel glad of winning this year's award. However, those that know me or my family background will attest to the fact that humanitarian gesture is what we are known for and that trend will continue. I will not only continue to pay special attention to the needy and vulnerable communities in the country, but I will continue supporting them."

"When we come together as one people, close our ranks and see the country first, then The Gambia will soon meet other developed countries with tangible infrastructural development. The government is working in that direction; hence we will support them in that drive."

Jawara further added: "The most rewarding aspect is the privilege to be there and provide support for my people and Gambians in general. I currently employ over 300 people, mostly young people. This is something that I appreciate so much due to the fact that I am also contributing my quota to youth employment among others."

"We are into a lot of things in the country. We have been supporting women especially in the country's coastal area, providing communities with clean and potable drinking water, building mosques for villages, supporting the education sector by providing scholarships for students among others. I can assure you that we will continue on this initiative. My objectives are to support the government of President Barrow, so that together we can develop this country," he posited.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people of Gambisara and the catchment area in the Jimara District of the Upper River Region (URR) thronged the streets to welcome Mr. Jawara to his birth-village. The gesture, they said was in recognition of his continuous support to inhabitants of the area and for also winning this year's Fatou Network Philanthropist Award of the Year. The ceremony was also characterised with fanfare and cultural display.