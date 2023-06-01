Gambia: GWCC Celebrates 3rd Edition Business Forum

The Gambia Women's Chamber of Commerce with its partners recently celebrated the 3rd edition of the Women in Business forum which witnessed the presentation of awards to outstanding women in different categories of business.

The event, held on the theme: 'DigitAll: Innovation and Technology for gender equality,' is an annual event designed to create a platform for networking opportunities for women entrepreneurs and also to celebrate successful women-led businesses.

It recognised outstanding women in various sectors from technology, horticulture, business lifetime achievement award, a woman in male-dominated sectors of the year, woman business leader and woman innovative business.

At the forum, Isatou Secka Jah, chief information officer of Qcell Gambia Limited, called for more support for women in STEM especially Information and Communication Technology and women-led businesses.

She stated that women need to embrace ICT so as to bridge the gender gap in the digital sphere.

Madam Secka-Jah extended her appreciation to all women irrespective of the types of businesses they are engaged in, saying women need to strive harder.

Naffie Barry, president of GWCC, underscored the importance of women in businesses, adding that their mission is to firmly establish their roles as a leading business support organisation for women in the most strategic approach.

Madam Barry further said they would work towards a broad agenda that will reflect in the country while attracting and uplifting new and diverse members in their programs all over the country.

Also speaking, Fatou Kinteh, minister for Gender, Women, Children, and Social Welfare, said the occasion signifies the important role women continue to play in the socio-economic development of the country.

"Therefore, recognising their efforts and further encouraging them, and boosting their morale will be a great achievement."

She extended gratitude to GWCC for recognising women and awarding them their due.

Lumana Thomas, program manager for Employment and Trade at EU Gambia office, said the EU remains committed to supporting initiatives willing to tackle discrimination, inequality, and social injustice which undermines the government's efforts.

"The roles of women in our societies and economy are crucial. Most of the potential for the country's economic growth, innovation, health, and education lies in the hands of women, especially in a country like The Gambia with its economies characterized by players in the formal sector with women playing a pivotal role."