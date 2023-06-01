Gambia: Interior Ministry - Airport Security Fee Remains D1000

press release

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) learns with consternation that Securiport has increased the security fee at the Banjul International Airport (BIA) from D1,000 to D1,200. This increment was done without prior consultation with and authorization from the Ministry of Interior.

Therefore, the security fee remains D1000 or US$20 as The Gambia Government has not changed the current fee.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior regrets this unfortunate development and assures citizens and travelers of its consistency in diligently fulfilling its oversight mandate to The Gambian people.