Lesotho: WFP and Government of Lesotho Launch Innovative Technology to Enhance Governance

Maseru — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and Government of Lesotho have today launched an innovative geospatial platform that will boost evidence-based decision making on issues of national concern and enhance overall governance. The initiative, which is valued at US$ 1.1 million, was undertaken as part of efforts to enhance government's capacity on a wide range of issues - including territorial planning, early warning, food and nutrition security monitoring, vulnerability assessment and analysis.

"With the Geospatial project, we have a powerful tool at our disposal to enhance the efficiency of territorial planning" said Hon. Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane, Prime Minister of Lesotho. The launch of the Geospatial project is just the beginning of a new era in our country's development. As we expand its implementation nationwide, we will witness the positive impact it has on various sectors, including urban planning, agriculture, transportation, and disaster management."

As the demand for sustainable, innovative solutions continues to grow, digitalization has become a critical need in the country with digital technology deployed to serve marginalized people, linking communities to essential services, enhancing local economic development opportunities, and improving lives and livelihoods.

"This initiative is a timely response to government's call to action" said Aurore Rusiga, WFP's Country Director in Lesotho. "In a world that is driven by data, access to the latest geographical information can be a of world difference for decision-makers to plan and mitigate risks in a timely manner."

As part of the initiative, WFP has provided training to 30 government officials from various line ministries to equip users with skills to operate the platform. In 2022, WFP provided technical assistance and training to over 300 government officials on nutrition and monitoring and evaluation of programmes.