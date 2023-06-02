Nigeria: Jigawa Pilgrims, Whose Aircraft Was Hit By Lightning, in Another Emergency Landing

A fueling problem caused the second emergency landing, officials said.

A Max Air aircraft carrying pilgrims from Jigawa State on Wednesday made an emergency landing for the second time at the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Max Air aircraft did an emergency landing after lightning struck it. The pilgrims were subsequently put on another plane.

The Max Air manager in Kano, Bello Ramadan, confirmed to our reporter that the second flight returned to the Kano airport after a minor technical error.

Mr Bello, however, did not disclose the error. He said another flight had been provided for the pilgrims, and they would depart for Saudi Arabia by 3 p.m. Thursday.

But the Executive Secretary of Jigawa Pilgrim Board, Umar Labbo, told reporters Thursday afternoon that the second flight

developed a fuel problem in the Cameroonian airspace and decided to return to Kano.

Mr Labbo said all the pilgrims were safe at the Aminu Kano airport and were preparing to depart to Saudi Arabia after an alternative flight 'for the third time' was provided.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the pilot decided to return to Kano after his fuel indicator stopped working after a three hours journey. He feared the remaining fuel could not cover the next four hours to reach Jiddah; thus, he decided to return to Kano.

Initially, the pilgrims, who were going to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 hajj exercise, departed the Dutse International Airport at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday. However, they were yet to arrive at their destination about 24 hours later for a journey of seven hours.

The journey from Jigawa to Saudi Arabia was supposed to be for four hours but was prolonged to seven hours due to the Sudan conflict.