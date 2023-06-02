Nigeria: LinkedIn Ranks 9Mobile Top 25 Best Workplaces in Nigeria

9mobile has been ranked among the 25 Best Workplaces in Nigeria where employees can grow their careers in the 2023 LinkedIn Top Companies Ranking.

The LinkedIn Top Companies ranks the 25 best companies investing in their talents and helping people build careers that will set them up for long-term success.

9mobile, with a track record in talent development and management, made the list by performing excellently on the eight assessment pillars of career progression: ability to advance; skills growth; company stability; external opportunity; company affinity; gender diversity; educational background and employee presence in the country.

LinkedIn described the assessment pillars in a statement, "Ability to advance tracks employee promotions within a company and when they move to a new company, based on standardized job titles. It said Skills growth looks at how employees across the company gain skills while employed at the company, using standardized LinkedIn skills. For Company Stability, LinkedIn tracks attrition over the past year and the percentage of employees that stay at the company for at least three years".

It also said: "External Opportunity looks at Recruiter outreach across employees at the company, signaling demand for workers from these companies. Company Affinity, which seeks to measure how supportive a company's culture is, looks at connection volume on LinkedIn among employees, controlled for company size. While Gender Diversity measures gender parity within a company and its subsidiaries.

"Finally, Educational Background examines the variety of educational attainment among employees, from no degree to Ph.D. levels, reflecting a commitment to recruiting a wide range of professionals." the LinkedIn statement stressed.

Responding to the ranking, the chief human resource officer, 9mobile, Ibrahim Musa Umar, expressed great pleasure, while affirming that the telco firm is committed to talent development, staff welfare, and a pleasant work environment.

He praised the loyalty, professionalism, and hard work of the staff.