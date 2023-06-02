Nigeria: Niger Delta Group Advocates Merit in Choosing NASS Leaders

The Niger Delta Rights Advocates (NDRA) has said merit and transparency should determine the choice of National Assembly leadership.

They stated this while declaring support for Hon Tajudeen Abbas as the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the upcoming 10th National Assembly.

Emphasising the importance of a stable and productive legislative body, the group believes Abbas's leadership will bring about positive change and advancement for the Nigerian people.

The NDRA, known for its advocacy of legislative coherence, intelligence, and activism, affirmed that democracy thrives on the separation of powers and the legislature's role as the voice of the electorate.

In a statement signed by Bright Ngolo on behalf of the Niger Delta Rights Advocates argued that Nigerian democracy should strike a balance between legislative activism and achieving tangible results for the underdeveloped populace and economy.

Taking a firm stance against sentiments surrounding zoning, religion, class, or age, which they perceive as tools used by political oppressors, the NDRA advocated for merit, service, patriotic zeal, transparency, and loyalty to the Nigerian project.

Their objective is to liberate the people from the clutches of poverty and ignorance, setting an agenda based on transparency, accountability, trust, intelligence, and youthfulness.

They said "while acknowledging the diverse interests and aspirations of other candidates for the Speakership, the NDRA refused to be swayed by emotional arguments surrounding zoning. Instead, they focus on the qualifications and capacity of Honorable Tajudeen Abbas.

"Noted for his diligence and dedication as a member representing Zaria federal constituency, Abbas has an impressive track record of contributing to the House of Representatives.

"In the outgoing Assembly alone, he sponsored 73 bills, cementing his reputation as one of the most valuable contributors"

"The NDRA believes that Abbas brings much-needed generational balance and intellectual brilliance to the leadership equation of the country.

"With a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Business Administration & Management, he possesses the expertise and knowledge necessary to lead the House effectively."

Appealing to members-elect to unite in support of Abbas and his running mate, Ben Kalu, the NDRA highlighted the importance of consulting all aspirants and ensuring a pan-Nigerian candidate emerges as the leader of the 10th Assembly.

They cautioned against repeating past mistakes were poor leadership resulted from ethnic, religious, or other divisive sentiments.

According to the NDRA, the selection of Honorable Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker will herald a new era in National Assembly politics during the 10th Assembly and the fourth republic.

The group envisioned a more inclusive leadership that represents the aspirations of Nigerian youths, who constitute a significant portion of the voting population.