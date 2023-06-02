Nigeria: FIFA U-20 World Cup - Tinubu 'Rooting' for Flying Eagles After Victory Over Argentina

2 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

President Tinubu says he is rooting for the Flying Eagles to get the better of South Korea in the quarter-final on Sunday

President Bola Tinubu has joined other Nigerian football fans in congratulating the Flying Eagles on their historic 2-0 victory over Argentina at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Coach Ladan Bosso led his team to a shock victory over the tournament host on Wednesday, ensuring Nigeria's return to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.

Though Bosso says there is no big deal about beating Argentina, who are the most successful team in the history of the U-20 World Cup with six titles, President Tinubu and millions across the world are impressed with the stunning result posted by the Flying Eagles.

"I congratulate our marvellous Flying Eagles for that sound 2-0 defeat of the host team, Argentina, to secure a quarter-final slot at the U-20 World Cup." the president wrote on his verified Facebook page.

President Tinubu revealed he is rooting for the Flying Eagles to get the better of South Korea in the quarter-final on Sunday

"I'm rooting for you guys, go and make us proud!" he added.

For many, the Flying Eagles have already surpassed expectations after making it out of a group that had Brazil and Italy, albeit as one of the best losers.

Seven-time African champions, Nigeria, are the only African team left in the competition, as Gambia and Tunisia lost out in the round of 16.

The Flying Eagles' goal, however lofty, will be to become the second African country, after Ghana, to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The closest Nigeria has come to winning this tournament was in 1989 and 2005, when they lost to Portugal and a Lionel Messi-led Argentina team in the final respectively.

