Ghana: Delta, JA Africa Kick-Starts STEM Innovation Camp in Ghana

Delta Air Lines in partnership with Junior Achievement (JA) Africa will hold an Innovation Camp for 60 students in Ghana on Friday.

The one-day business simulation workshop aims to encourage creativity, critical thinking, teamwork and problem solving as young people must put forward solutions to real-life business situations.

Colleagues from Delta will be on-hand to support JA Africa's team and provide coaching and mentoring to the students throughout the day.

The Camp, according to a KCC statement issued in Accra yesterday said the workshop, to be held at MakeLab, Academic City, would be attended by students mostly from universities in Accra.

During the camp, the statement said, students would participate in a workshop on innovation and design thinking, led by a resource person from the Technology and Innovation Centre at Academic City.

Through real-life case studies and hands-on experiential activities, the workshop would challenge students to use their thinking faculties and think outside the box, the statement added.

They will learn to approach problems from different perspectives, recognize multiple solutions, and collaborate effectively in teams.

Following the workshop, students will be divided into teams of six, and presented with real business challenges faced by Delta Air Lines.

With guidance from the airline's representatives and volunteers, the teams will work collaboratively to develop innovative solutions to the challenges.

Each team will have the opportunity to present their solutions to a panel of judges.

The Innovation Camp encourage students to think creatively and develop essential skills for the future workforce as well as offering them an opportunity to interact with stakeholders and gain valuable insight into the world of innovation and business, the statement notes.

"We are delighted to bring the Delta Innovation Camp to Ghana. This event aligns with the company's commitment to invest in the next generation of leaders," Eloina Baddoo, Delta's Sales Manager for Ghana, Liberia, and Cote D'Ivoire.

"We believe that by providing students with a platform to explore their creative potential, we can contribute to their personal and professional development."

Delta supports 32 JA chapters across five continents to teach students about financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship and has presence in 13 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and collectively reaches more than 300,000 young people and more than 3000 schools every year.