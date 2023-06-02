Liberia: Physically Challenged Group in Bomi Lauds Western Cluster Liberia After Benefiting U.S.$10 K From Company

Tubmanburg — A group of physically challenged people in Bomi County, through their caretaker, Stephen Cole, have lauded Western Cluster Limited (WCL) for a kind donation to the group.

The group recently received US$10,000 as their share of the US$5 million disbursed to Bomi County by WLC as part of its corporate social responsibilities enshrined in the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA).

Some of the beneficiaries are Bomi University College and Bomi County Health Team, among others.

"We are very impressed with the donation made to us by Western Cluster Limited because this came to us when we really needed help from people," Cole said.

"We are happy for this first donation to our people who cannot see, but we are at the same time calling on Western Cluster Limited to please do more because we are taking care of a group of people who cannot move by themselves unless someone carries [leads] them.

"If you people don't help us, how can we cater to them, and then, we don't know who will do it for them."

The issue of caring for physically challenged individuals and persons with disabilities in Liberia continued to be a serious challenge facing the government of Liberia and others.

Like other counties in Liberia, Bomi County is said to have the highest number of blind people in the country, according to some statistics.

The physically challenged and persons with disabilities are most of the time unattended to. With no support they tend to begging for alms at street corners and other places.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The allotment to the group will go a long way in addressing some of the immediate and pressing needs.

Western Cluster Limited (WCL), a subsidiary of Sesa Goa, a Vedanta group company engaged in iron ore mining in Western Liberia, started operations in 2011 but closed due to the Ebola outbreak. It returned last year with a commitment to upholding its agreement, and at the same time empowering local communities.

Upon its return, the company reiterated its commitment to contribute to socio-economic development through road rehabilitation, as well as other positive initiatives.

Earlier this year, the company, as a part of its community development initiative, constructed two key bridges at the Klay Junction and Guie Town in Bomi.

Construction of these bridges has improvement road safety and transport infrastructure for the communities in Bomi, Gbarpolu and Grand Cape Mount counties.

Several residents and district officials expressed WCL for the initiative as the bridges are supporting free flow of the traffic on the Tubmanburg - Freeport highway.