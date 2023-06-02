Nigeria: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka Visits Lagos

Saka's presence in Lagos is eliciting powerful reactions from around the world, including from ex-Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi

Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka has got many talking after posting a video of himself on a visit to Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos.

Saka was in the Bariga area of Lagos on Thursday. The Super Eagles courted Saka, but he has since opted for England's Three Lions, where he is a key player.

As expected, Saka's presence in Lagos is generating wild reactions from across the world, including from ex-Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi.

In the video posted on his Instagram page, Saka is seen in all-white attire and closely guarded by fierce-looking bouncers.

The 21-year-old wrote this caption on the video: "Ẹ kúulé o [Yoruba greeting from a visitor to those he meets at home]! Thank you for the warm welcome."

Iwobi is among the over 15,000 (at the last check) Instagram users that commented on Saka's short video.

The Everton star simply wrote: Na So!

Other fans commended Saka for not forgetting his roots even though he is well-established with Arsenal and the English national team.

Significant visit

While there are suggestions Saka may pay Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu a courtesy visit, the Arsenal star's presence in Lagos is a major opportunity for him to connect with his Nigerian roots.

The 21-year-old was born in England to Nigerian parents, but he has always been proud of his Nigerian heritage. Saka's visit to Lagos has allowed him to connect with his Nigerian fans and experience Nigerian culture firsthand.

Saka is widely seen as one of the most promising young players in the world.

He has already established himself as a key player for Arsenal, and he is also a regular for the England national team.

Still only 21 years old, many believe Saka has the potential to become one of the best players in the world.

We expect his presence in Nigeria to motivate many youngsters to stay focused on achieving their football dreams.