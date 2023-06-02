Nigeria: 'Welcome Home', Nigerians Excited As Bukayo Saka Spotted On Street of Lagos

Arsenal forward, Bukayo Saka has hit the street of Lagos after arriving Nigeria on vacation after a rollercoaster season with his club in England.

The 21-year-old announced his arrival with a video shared on his Instagram account on Thursday.

The video captures the moment the football star, decked in a white caftan and sneakers, strolls the streets of Lagos with a couple of orderlies.

In his caption of the post, the England international, who is of Yoruba descent, greeted Nigerians in the Yoruba language, before appreciating them for the warm welcome.

He wrote, "Ẹ kúulé o! Thank you for the warm welcome,".

The now-viral video has tickled the interests of Nigerians delighted at seeing one of the top stars in the English Premier League in Lagos.

@officialekunrawo wrote Bukayooooo....So humble. Thanks for making us proud.

@tushdaddy; See United fans shouting up Gunners everywhere. '

@badabyfar; Idan. Legelege dey destroy. Omo oro. Wa sere

@Imisioluwaowolabi wrote; Yaaaaaaaaaay, welcome.

@yakoevent2017; Star boy is here.

@iamayoungfellow; Bukayo Saka, My starboy 🌶. Welcome home💞💞💞