Nigeria: Confusion As Police Seal Off Ondo Assembly Over Alleged Plot to Impeach Speaker

Armed security men have sealed off the Ondo state House of Assembly following an alleged plot to impeach the Speaker, Rt Hon. Bamidele Oloyelogun.

This is coming a few hours after a letter purportedly written by the embattled Speaker announced his resignation.

The letter, according to sources was hurriedly written by the speaker to escape being impeached a few days to the expiration of the 9th Assembly which he leads

The two gates leading to the complex were blocked by the security operatives.

Reasons for the alleged plot to sack the speaker remained sketchy at the time of filling in this report.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon Gbenga Omole confirmed the presence of armed security men at the assembly.

Omole said that the security men prevented the final plenary sitting of the Assembly that was supposed to hold today.

He denied that the Speaker had resigned, adding that his signature was forged on the alleged resignation letter.

The assembly's spokesman condemned plots to scuttle the last sitting of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the state police commissioner, Taiwo Jesubiyi, later visited the assembly and met with the embattled Speaker.

Jesubiyi promised to serve the people of Ondo State, urging the lawmakers to always call the attention of the police force if they notice any inadequacies among the men of the force.

"Our primary aim is to provide security and to protect lives and I assure the speaker that we will do our best to secure the safety of the state and we will work harmoniously to achieve our objectives".

The speaker, pledged that the State House of Assembly would continue to support the police force.

Reacting to his resignation letter, Oloyeloogun said that " l remain the speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly

In a statement, he personally signed, Oloyeloogun, said " this is to notify the general public that,I Rt Hon Oleyelogun Bamidele David did not resign my position as the Speaker of the House.

"The purported letter of resignation which is in circulation is the handiwork of the fifth Columists who are bent on throwing Ondo State into anarchy, particularly the House of Assembly.

"The purported resignation is no doubt the figment of the imagination of the peddlers of such heinous act as l did not contemplate or discussed such move with any member of the Assembly or family members.

"Let me tell members of the public that the purported letter of resignation did not emanate from me as it was forged by purveyors of such letter.

" The Clerk of the House,Mr. Benjamin Jaiyeola (ESQ)has informed me that he did not receive any letter of resignation which has given credence to the fact that the faceless writer is not informed of the process through which such a weighty exercise can take.

"I have not informed the Executive Arm of Government of such resignation and I urge my Honourable Colleagues, Staffers of the House of Assembly, and Members of my Constituency to disregard the letter in its entirety and also urge the Security Agencies to investigate this false and malicious letter that has emanated from the enemies who are working against the existing peace in the State.