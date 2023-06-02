Liberia: Popular Hipco Rapper Nuchie Meek Vows to Make Liberia a Better Place in Music

Monrovia — Siakor C.N Dogba-Yassah, a popular Liberian Musical Rapper with the stage name Nuchie Meek, has vowed to make Liberia a better country through his musical career.

The Star who is widely regarded as one of the most genuine artists from Liberia, in a press statement on Tuesday, said growing up as a young man in Liberia, his thought has always been about making Liberia a better place through his lyrical style of music.

"Growing up in Liberia, my thought has always been about making Liberia a better place through my God-giving art of music and performance," Nuchie said in his press statement.

According to him, he loves bringing people together through his music and his lyrical message has inspired a lot of young people through mentorship for upcoming artists and entertainers through conferences, and community engagement.

Rapper Nuchie Meek over the years, has received a lot of recognition as a prominent outlet for his unique arts of music and to promote the Liberian culture. Nuchie has been more engaging in teaching and coaching upcoming Entertainers and Artists on Liberia's culture and music. His style of teaching, coaching, and performance has enabled people to learn about the cultural heritage of Libera through music.

Nuchie Meek's authenticity as an artist is reflected in his use of traditional African art techniques and motifs, which he combines with a contemporary approach. His paintings, sculptures, and mixed media pieces are not only aesthetically pleasing but also tell stories that reflect the culture and history of Liberia. His dedication to his craft has led him to create a vast collection of works that showcase his versatility and creativity.

Moreover, he has played a significant role in the Liberian culture through music, bringing together different cultural activities, concerts, live performances, and artworks.

Nuchie Meek is an exceptional artist with a unique style and a strong commitment to his craft. His authenticity and consistency make him a standout figure in the Liberian art scene and a rising star in the global art world.

Nuchie Meek's impact on the music game in Liberia is evident in the widespread popularity of his music and the influence he has had on other artists in the country.

He has performed at numerous concerts and festivals both locally and internationally, showcasing his talent and spreading the message of Liberian music to a global audience.

In conclusion, Nuchie Meek is a highly authenticated and consistent visual artist and a talented musician who has made a significant impact in Liberia through music and arts. His unique sound and style have earned him a loyal following, and his influence on the Liberian music scene is undeniable.