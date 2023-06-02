Liberia: CPP Vice Standard Bearer Charlyne Brumskine Defends Her 'Inexperience', Says Liberia Needs Honest Politicians, Not Career Politicians

Monrovia — Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine has confidently responded to critics who doubt her capabilities as a politician and question the potential positive outcomes of her selection as the vice running mate on the Collaborating Political Parties' ticket. Brumskine, appearing on the OK FM Morning Rush on Tuesday, dismissed the notion that Liberia requires career politicians. Instead, she emphasized the need for honest leaders who understand the complexities of the global economy.

"Liberia does not need career politicians, rather Liberia needs leaders, people who are honest and understand the nuance of the global economy," she said.

Cllr. Brumskine, the eldest child of the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, founder and political leader of the Liberty Party, follows in her father's footsteps as a learned lawyer with a strong passion for making a significant impact through politics in the country. Alongside Alexander Cummings, she takes pride in the fact that they haven't served in government before but possess valuable leadership experience.

Drawing a distinction between politics and governance, she stated that there are individuals who have held government positions for 12 or even 16 years, spanning decades, yet have failed to make any significant positive impact on the country. She further highlighted the crucial importance of integrity and honesty in leadership, qualities which both she claimed both she and Cummings possess, along with numerous other attributes that they bring to Liberia's political landscape.

"Mr. Cummings and I take pride that we have not served in government before but we can lead and we have governance experience," she said, adding, "There is a difference between politics and governance. There is a difference between politics and policy."

One individual, Martin K. N. Kollie, a former student leader based abroad, criticized Charlyne Brumskine on his Facebook account for allegedly failing to meet various tests required for the role she has accepted. Kollie questioned her use of English rather than speaking in the Bassa vernacular to connect directly with her people during her acceptance speech. He also raised concerns about her choice of words, which left voters questioning her intentions and purpose.

Kollie further accused Brumskine of neglecting traditional leaders and relying on her father's legacy to secure votes from the Bassa people. He concluded by highlighting what he perceived as Brumskine's failure in the honesty and truth-telling test.

In response, Brumskine remained steadfast and focused on supporting Cummings' presidential agenda. She emphasized that governance can be learned while integrity is an inherent quality. Brumskine dismissed criticisms of her ability to relate to impoverished children, asserting that her aim is to uplift them from poverty rather than dwell on her personal story. She mentioned her interactions with children in Buchanan, Zinc Camp, and other areas in Bassa, where they hug and have fun together.

"My retort to my critics who think I don't want to or can't relate to children in poverty is that we should bring them out of poverty, not to keep bragging about the same old, ugly story. They don't deserve the life they are living. The children don't need me to be impoverished for them to understand my story," she said.

She stressed the importance of changing the narrative of war-torn Liberia and showcasing the country's potential. She expressed confidence in Cummings' vision and promised that Liberia would experience significant progress under their leadership.