Liberia: Madam Broh Announces Working Relationship With Zion Christian Mission Center

Madam Mary T. Broh, one of Liberia's proactive diplomats, who is commemorative in implementing government's policies at ministries, agencies, and so on, since former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's regime and current one, has declared unflinching working relationship to the Zion Christian Mission Center for sanitation promotion.

"Thank you for cleaning the environment. Cleanliness is next to Godliness. I am glad that there are other Liberians who do this such, rather than me. Give yourself a hand of clap," Madam Broh said to teachers, students, and volunteers of Zion Christian Mission Center who offered sanitation service over the weekend in Duport Road Community.

Zion Christian Mission Center, is an Online Bible School based in South Korean with diverse branches worldwide; while "Shincheonji" is a Korean word meaning, "New heave and new Earth". It Liberia's headquarters is at Duport Road Market, and has branches at Duport Road Waterside known as "Power Source Christian Center", Shara community as "Greater Salvation Ministry", 72nd Community Opposite Total Gas Station, as "Andrew Baptist Church", Soul Clinic as "God's Favor Ministries International", and Warren Street, Monrovia, as "Overcomers Ministry".

The clean-up campaign, which was a community volunteer service by the Bible School as a way of keeping the environment clean, served as evangelizing, and recruiting students for enrollment, is done on every last Saturday of each month.

As the teachers, students, and volunteers walked from the market and past Duport Road Baptist Field picking up trash, with yellow T-shirt uniformity, Madam Broad called them in the fence of the Anti-Power Theft division, which she is heading - a special operation by government to curb rampant power theft operators nationwide that has been hampering the smooth operation of the Liberia Electricity Corporation.

Upon entering the fence and introducing the group by its representative to her, she quizzed them about disposal of their garbage when being collected, and in response, she was told that the school subscribed with a Community-Based Enterprise that often removes their waste.

"Something wrong with Liberians. They can throw dirt anywhere without considering it aftermath. My people are on the field too, and dealing with them roughly which will serve as a deterrent, except you people who are religious group and not blasting at them to stop making the community dirty," she said, recalling how she tried her best to make Monrovia clean when she served as City Mayor, but Liberians considered her hygenical movement as witch-hunting them.

"I am impressed and want for us to work together as long as I am here managing the 'Power Theft' operation. I will give you my contact so we can work together to clean the city," Madam Broh added.

In a tearful mood, she wondered where the Monrovia City Corporation and Paynesville City Corporation currently dumping wastes, noting that there is no dumpsite at present for garbage disposal.

"We identify a place in Cheesmanburg in 2009 for dumping garbage, but the World Bank is still working on it," she said, giving the school equipment as a sign of initial empowerment.

In past administration, Madam Broh served as Monrovia City Corporation boss and made the city clean; likewise, served at the Minister of Foreign Affairs and set standard for obtaining Liberian passport, and so on, and is the current head of the General Service Agency, who was hired by government in December to clampdown on power theft operators, having her office at the Duport Road Baptist Field.

In acceptance of Madam Broh's working relationship with the Bible School, one of the coordinators, Fedesco Wannie Freeman, said they are happy to work with her as a prominence individual who is on record of implementing government's policies from past regime and current one.

"We will be happy to see herself working with us, and that will be a good initiative," Evangelist Freeman said, beaming with smile. "Yes, this is a Christian organization. We made her understand that this is not a political institution. Nothing about politics".

The school, which was established in Liberia 2020, graduated 76 students November 27, 2022, and still operating, according to Freeman.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Health Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is a Bible-driven school only, it teaches from Genesis to Revelation and is considered as a Bible studies venture. It also interprets in detail parables spoken by Jesus Christ in the New Testament, parables in the Old Testament, and it simplifies the mysterious of the book of Revelation.

It is free of charge, fulfilling Jesus' order, "freely you received and freely you give". It recruits people who can hear and can understand and has no education qualification attached to it, according to Evangelist Freeman.

However, few of the students who spoke with the Hot Pepper shortly after a well-prepared refreshment, said that the clean-up operation by the school was done uniquely and it served as a clarion called to residents that cleanliness is next to godliness, and their performance was a contribution to the society-through sanitation and evangelism undertaking.