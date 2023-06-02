Liberia: Visually Impaired Man Graduates From Louis Arthur School of Law

Monrovia — Joshua B. Shadrach, a visually impaired Liberian, has overcome the barriers faced by people living with disabilities and is expected to earn a Bachelor of Law Degree on Friday, June 2, 2023, from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia.

Having satisfactorily completed all academic requirements at UL Law School, Joshua B. Shadrach will be the first-ever visually impaired Liberian to have attended and graduated from the prestigious Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia.

In a conversation with FrontPage-Africa on Tuesday in Monrovia, Mr. Shadrach said he has never allowed his "disability" to hinder his thirst for education. He added that obtaining a Bachelor of Law degree is not his final goal, as he aspires to earn a master's and Ph.D. in Law.

According to Shadrach, he was not born blind but lost his sight as a result of a tragic accident after graduating from St. Michael Catholic High School in 2003/2004.

"In 2003, I graduated from St. Michael Catholic School in Duala, during which time I wasn't blind. I then matriculated at the United Methodist University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Theology. Following my graduation from UMU, I had the opportunity to study Social Entrepreneurship for one year in India. Afterward, I returned to Liberia and took the law school entrance exam in 2017, which I successfully passed," Shadrach explained.

"I want to use this opportunity to call on all well-meaning Liberians and people around the world to kindly assist me in traveling abroad for my master's degree in Law. Upon my return, I would love to open my law firm and be able to practice law in Liberia. I have a strong desire to continue learning and persevering because everything I have been doing over the years is aimed at finding opportunities to enhance my capabilities."

Shadrach further explained, "In 2017, I took a day off and went to the Dean of the Law School to express my interest in attending the school as a visually impaired student. The Dean informed me that the school had never had such a student before but gave me the benefit of the doubt to prove myself."

"I passed the entrance exam as the first ever blind student to have enrolled at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, despite the numerous challenges. I am glad that I was able to overcome all of these challenges and will be graduating with a law degree."

He also used his situation to encourage his fellow disabled colleagues to follow his example and not allow their circumstances to hinder their goals.