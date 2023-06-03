Nigeria: Police Can't Declare Me Wanted, Auxiliary Reacts From Hideout

The sacked chairman of the disciplinary committee of the Park Management System, PMS, in Oyo State, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, has said the police cannot declare him wanted.

Better known as Auxiliary, Lamidi who has been declared wanted by the police for alleged gun-running, said Govrnor 'Seyi Makinde, governor remains his destiny helper.

He added that he is committed to peace, noting that he would abide by whatever decision the governor takes on transport unions.

Reacting to the allegations of violence allegedly perpetrated by his boys few days ago in Ibadan, Auxiliary who spoke on Saturday morning from his hideout on a live radio programme in Ibadan, said, he is a peace-lover, who could not have turned the state to a theatre of war over the dissolution of the PMS by the governor.

On the position of the Oyo State Police that declared him wanted, Auxiliary said, such declaration was not meant for him, adding that: "When I'm not a fool, how could I have hidden or stockpiled those weapons at my residence?"

He, however, warned his boys not to forment trouble or engage in any act of violence in Ibadan and other parts of the state, saying they should desist from such plans.

The former PMS boss added that no individual, no matter how highly influential he or she is, is bigger than government.

He spoke glowingly about Governor Makinde and his ally, Otunba Seye Famojuro, declaring that both are his benefactors.

Auxiliary, however, promised to comply and cooperate with the reform and integration of other driver unions into the PMS, stating that if the new reform doesn't favour him, he would accept the outcome.