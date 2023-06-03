Nigeria: Gov Abba Begins Demolition of Illegal Structures in Kano

Kano — Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Saturday rolled out bulldozers and begin the demolition of illegal structures erected on public properties.

It was gathered that wee hours of Saturday morning, the task force set up by the Governor had demolition a three-storey building with 90 shops along the race course popularly known as Filin Sukuwa.

The demolition was coming barely less than a week after the assumption of office as the Governor of the state.

Recall that the Governor during his inaugural speech had revoked all sold public places and assets by his predecessor by ordering security agencies to take over all such public properties.

Recall also, the Governor said he will set up a panel of inquiry to ensure perpetrators and those who abetted stealing of such government properties, assets and looted funds were brought to book.

Confirming the development in a statement issued to newsmen, the Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa said in line with his policy thrust, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has directed the immediate demolition of Illegal structures erected within some identified public places.

Part of the statement reads, "The structures erected in schools, mosques, play grounds, graveyards, markets and hospitals are to be demolished to ensure strict adherence on the urban planning, beautification and safety of people.

"These places are meant for public utilization, it is therefore, disheartening to witness the incessant destruction and conversion of public places that are used to render social services by unpatriotic citizens. We shall bring an end to land grabbing and indiscriminate erection of illegal structures in the state"

"In the early hours of Saturday, the directive has been implemented at the Race Course playground as all Illegal structures were demolished to reclaim the encroached land.

"We call on the residents of Kano to excise patience as the present administration is committed to ensuring a prosperous Kano," the statement reads.

In a related development, Governor Yusuf in the late hours of Friday ordered all land developers around Kano hajj camp to discontinue all construction works with immediate effect or face the consequences.

The Governor gave the directive when he paid an inspection visit to see for himself the condition of the camp with a view of taking necessary measures of restoring a conducive atmosphere as intending pilgrims for this year's hajj from Kano are to start departing to the holy land in the next three days.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dawakin-Tofa said the Governor frowned at the deplorable condition of the facility that was meant to serve as a home away from home for intending pilgrims from Kano state and beyond.

"I became restless because of the premonition I had that the camp is in bad condition and the visit I paid today attested to that and no right-thinking person could believe that this is a hajj camp to accommodate intending pilgrims.

"I am not happy with what is on the ground, the immediate past administration in the state had demolished 130 houses, and 65 toilets and sold the plots to their cronies and if not because of exigencies of time as uplifting of this year's pilgrims is about to commence, we would have brought the place back to its normal position.

"It is on the view of the above that as the executive Governor of Kano state, I directed that all land developers at the hajj camp to stop immediately, otherwise recalcitrants would bear the consequences," the Chief Press Secretary, Dawakin-Tofa quoted the Governor says.