Nigeria: Health Initiative Urges Nigerians to Donate Blood to Save Lives

Ahead of 2023 World Blood Donor Day (WBDD), a health organisation, Haima Health Initiative, has called on Nigerians to show care by going out to donate blood voluntarily to save lives of Nigerians with serious health challenges.

The call was contained in a statement issued by Haima Health Initiative on the importance of blood donation as the demand for blood transfusion is on every second of the day including newborns' demand blood for survival.

The statement said; "World Blood Donor Day is celebrated globally on June 14 to celebrate and thank blood donors for their voluntary, life-saving gifts of blood.

"Every day, patients in hospitals receive blood, plasma, platelets, and packed cells as treatments for various ailments. This includes mothers in labour, newborns, accident and emergency victims, and patients living with cancer, leukemia, and sickle cell disease.

"Organisations like Haima Health Initiative have been working to educate Nigerians on the importance of voluntary blood donation since 2017."

The organisation while commending the passion and compassion of some Nigerians who have become blood donors to reckon with, referred to such blood donors, and among them, Azeez Opeloyeru, who has answered "the life-saving call" to give blood to people they do not know.

Opeloyeru spoke on what led to his being a committed blood donor, "I am a Nigerian who has a keen interest in seeing significant improvements in our healthcare system, especially in issues related to Sickle Cell Disease (SCD).

"I donate blood regularly, typically every four months, and I have been doing so for the past five years. The importance of blood donation cannot be overstated. It is a lifeline for individuals in need of blood transfusions due to medical conditions, surgeries, accidents, and other emergencies.

"By donating blood, we have the power to save lives and make a significant impact on the community. In Nigeria, where access to safe blood is often very limited, each donation can be the difference between life and death for someone in dire need. Blood donation is a selfless act of compassion and solidarity, and it strengthens the fabric of our society," he said.

According to him, Haima Health ensures transparency and provides periodic updates on how the donated blood has been utilized.