Nigeria: Tinubu Commiserates With India Over Train Crash

4 June 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a message of commiseration to the government and people of India over the multiple train crash in the country.

Tinubu in a statement yesterday morning, described the train accident as heartrending, while consoling the Indian government and families of the victims.

"My heart goes to the families of those affected in the unfortunate and heartrending train crash in the Indian state of Odisha.

"We stand with India in brotherhood at this difficult time. The magnitude of the crash and the high casualty figure call for global support for India to adequately respond to this calamitous accident.

"I send my deepest sympathy and condolences to His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of India and the families of those trapped in the crash," the president said.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.