Nigeria: Nuj Plans Nationwide Actions Over Subsidy Removal

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) says that it would embark on nationwide protests from next Wednesday if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNCPL) refuses to reverse the new price regime in the oil sector.

NUJ national secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, disclosed this in a statement shared with journalists after an emergency Central Working Committee meeting of the union which was convened yesterday.

The union said; " CWC directs all state councils of the union to mobilise members to withdraw their services and commence protests nationwide from Wednesday next week, 7th June, 2023, if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNCPL) refuses to reverse the new price regime in the oil sector."

The CWC reiterated that the removal of fuel subsidy would free allocations which can be channeled to the provisions of infrastructure and creation of additional jobs.

"The sudden removal could however lead to social unrest and protests as people may perceive the government as being insensitive to their plight.

"CWC also noted that already there is an astronomical increase in the prices of petroleum products and high inflation which have drastically reduced the purchasing power of citizens," the statement added.