Nigeria: Nuj Plans Nationwide Actions Over Subsidy Removal

4 June 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Sunday Isuwa

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) says that it would embark on nationwide protests from next Wednesday if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNCPL) refuses to reverse the new price regime in the oil sector.

NUJ national secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, disclosed this in a statement shared with journalists after an emergency Central Working Committee meeting of the union which was convened yesterday.

The union said; " CWC directs all state councils of the union to mobilise members to withdraw their services and commence protests nationwide from Wednesday next week, 7th June, 2023, if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNCPL) refuses to reverse the new price regime in the oil sector."

The CWC reiterated that the removal of fuel subsidy would free allocations which can be channeled to the provisions of infrastructure and creation of additional jobs.

"The sudden removal could however lead to social unrest and protests as people may perceive the government as being insensitive to their plight.

"CWC also noted that already there is an astronomical increase in the prices of petroleum products and high inflation which have drastically reduced the purchasing power of citizens," the statement added.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.