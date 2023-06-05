Nigeria: Fuel Subsidy - Nigeria Electricity Workers to Embark On Nationwide Strike

"Please note that withdrawal of Services nationwide commences from 0.00 hours of Wednesday, June 7, 2023," the statement said.

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) on Sunday directed its members to withdraw their services nationwide over the sudden removal of fuel subsidy by the Nigerian government.

The NUEE in a notice signed by its acting general secretary, Dominic Igwebike, urged its members to comply with the directive and stop work from the early hours of Wednesday.

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, in his inaugural address at Eagle Square, Abuja, declared that there would no longer be a petroleum subsidy regime as it was not sustainable.

Following the announcement, the NNPCL on Wednesday directed its outlets nationwide to sell fuel between N480 and N570 per litre, an almost 200 per cent increase from the initial price below N200.In its reaction Friday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) announced it would embark on a nationwide protest next Wednesday if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) refuses to reverse the new price regime in the oil sector. The Nigerian Union of Journalists also threatened to join the strike action on Wednesday.

Reacting in a letter to its member on Sunday, the NUEE said its decision was a sequel to the NLC emergency national executive council (NEC) meeting held on 2 June at the Labour House Abuja over the sudden removal of fuel Subsidy, which it said brought untold hardship to Nigerians as well as increased inflation in the economy.

"To this effect, all National, State and Chapter executives are requested to start the mobilisation of our members in total compliance with this directive," the statement said.

"Please note that withdrawal of Services nationwide commences from 0.00 hours of Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

"You are encouraged to work with the leadership of State Executive Councils (SEC) of the Congress in your various states with a view to having a successful action," the letter said.

Subsidy

Nigeria spent over N4 trillion last year on petrol subsidy, more than it spent on healthcare and education, with many experts arguing that such was unsustainable.

This year, the immediate past government of Muhammadu Buhari only provided budgetary allocation for petrol subsidy until 30 June after saying it would leave the incoming administration to make a final decision on the matter.

However, the three leading presidential candidates in the 25 February presidential election (Mr Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi) promised to remove the petrol subsidy if elected.

Opponents of the removal, such as the NLC, however, argue that it would increase the prices of goods and services and further impoverish millions of citizens in a country.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Saturday announced it would embark on a nationwide protest next Wednesday if NNPCL refuses to reverse the new price regime in the oil sector.