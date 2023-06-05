Nigeria: How I Met My Wife, Chioma - - Davido

4 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has revealed how he met his wife Chioma.

Davido, in an Interview with YouTuber and vlogger Tayo Aina, said he first met Chioma while they were both studying at Babcock University.

The singer mentioned he was pursuing a degree in music, while Chioma studied Economics.

He said in part, "I was in school for a year before I blew up. That was when I met my wife. I remember the day I saw her. I can never forget it.

"I was in a Prado, and I looked behind and I saw this girl walking. Just there with her bag, it was Chioma.

"I told Lati omo I like that girl, go and call that girl for me.

"He called her but she did not answer me at the time. Later on, she came to Lagos and we linked up. And I was like, yeah, I got you."

