Nigeria: How Prophet Fufeyin Prophesied Tinubu's Victory, Court Cases

A viral video has been making rounds on the social media, showing Billionaire Prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin, at a 2023 Cross-over Service prophesying about President Bola Tinubu's electoral victory and aftermath.

In the video, the prophet was seen addressing his congregation about the swearing-in of Tinubu and the issue of aftermath court cases challenging his victory.

https://fb.watch/kWBPfwHMNS/?mibextid=Nif5oz

The video has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with many people sharing it and commenting on the prophet's words.

The video has also sparked a lot of debate on with some people expressing their support for Tinubu and others questioning the prophet's predictions.

Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin is known for his prophetic messages and has a large following in Nigeria and beyond.

His words in the video have certainly caused a stir and have left many people wondering what the future holds for Tinubu and Nigeria as a whole.