Nigeria: 82 Fleeing ISWAP Terrorists Drown in Borno

No fewer than 82 Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists and their families have drowned in a river in the axis of Damasak in Borno State.

It was gathered that the terrorists and their families from the Lake Chad axis drowned in a desperate attempt to escape massive troop incursions between June 2 and June 3, 2023 while trying to cross over to Niger Republic.

According to intelligence report obtained from credible sources by a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, which was made available to LEADERSHIP, the separate incidents were recorded between Bulama Modori, Kaneram, Dogomolu and Jokka communities. The river stretches from Komadougou Yobe, into Lake Chad through Niger.

The sources said the terrorists attempted to escape for fear of battlefield elimination after they heard of the operation launched by military within the general area.

In another development, at least two soldiers were killed when ISWAP terrorists attacked troops with a Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), at firm base Arege in Malam Fatori in Abadam local government area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the troops who were on reinforcement to boost the task force of Sector 3 and Sector 4 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), in Gerere and Arege, came under attack by a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED).

Sources said that the troops later repelled the attack and held their position and equipment. The number of terrorists killed including the suicide bomber were unconfirmed.

LEADERSHIP reports that the ISWAP terrorists have intensified attacks using VBIED and mines to prevent troops incursion into their enclaves.