Nigeria: Kidnapped Reverend Father Freed in Anambra

The church through Mr Ezeogu had earlier announced that Mr Mbamara, attached to the Nnewi Diocese, had been abducted by gunmen.

The kidnapped Reverend of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Anambra State, Stanislaus Mbamara, has been freed.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chancellor of Nnewi Catholic Diocese, Raphael Ezeogu, and made available to journalists on Monday in Onitsha.

The church through Mr Ezeogu had earlier announced that Mr Mbamara, attached to the Nnewi Diocese, had been abducted by gunmen while returning to Nnewi from Awka on Friday.

The statement said: "With joy, Nnewi Diocese is announcing the release of Rev. Stanislaus Mbamara, who was kidnapped two days ago has been liberated.

"We sincerely thank all of you who joined us in prayer for God's interventions.

"Please join us in happy acknowledging God's compassion once again palpably manifested."

The church did not state how the cleric was released and if a ransom was paid before the release.