Africa: Ghana Triumphs Over Nigeria to Win WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup

In an exhilarating clash at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, Ghana emerged triumphant over Nigeria, prevailining 3-1 in a penalty shootout to claim the coveted title of the inaugural WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup.

Right from the start, the Black Princesses of Ghana displayed their intent, with captain Stella Nyamekye coolly converting a penalty in the 38th minute to give her team the lead. Nigeria, eager to make their mark, launched relentless attacks but struggled to convert their chances.

Nigeria came agonizingly close to scoring in the 16th minute, only to be denied by the exceptional goalkeeping skills of Afi Amenyaku, who tipped the ball over the crossbar.

Meanwhile, Ghana capitalized on a penalty awarded for a foul on Comfort Owusu, with Nyamekye once again showcasing her composure to double their lead.

Throughout the first half, Nigeria continued to push for an equalizer, while Ghana sought to extend their advantage.

However, the score remained 1-0 in favor of Ghana at halftime, setting the stage for an enthralling second half.

The intensity reached new heights in the second period, as both teams displayed their technical prowess and determination. Nigeria's Esther Opeyemi dazzled with her footwork in the box, only to be denied by a brilliant save from Amenyaku.

Ghana's Faiza Seidu also made her presence felt, maneuvering through the Nigerian defense, albeit without finding the back of the net.

In a dramatic turn of events in the 86th minute, Amenyaku committed an unusual error, allowing Flourish Sabastien to equalize for Nigeria, leveling the score at 1-1. With neither team able to break the deadlock in regulation time, the match proceeded to a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

Amenyaku turned into the hero of the shootout, making two crucial saves from Nigeria's spot kicks, boosting the confidence of the Ghanaian team. Mary Amponsah then stepped up and calmly converted the winning penalty, sealing Ghana's glorious triumph in the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup.

The inaugural edition of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup has served as a platform for emerging players to showcase their skills and has underlined the growing strength of women's football across the West African region.

While Ghana rejoices in their well-deserved success, Nigeria can take pride in their spirited performance throughout the tournament.

In the battle for third place, Burkina Faso defeated Benin 2-1 in a captivating encounter.

Ghana captain Stella Nyamekye won the best player of the tournament, her compatriot Afi Amenyeku grabbed the best goalkeeper of the tournament gong while Nigeria's Esther Ajakaye clinched the top scorer award.