Liberia: Border With Ivory Coast Is Dangerous

-Immigration Chief Buddy

The Commissioner General of the Liberia Immigration Services (LIS), Robert Buddy says Liberia's border with neighboring Ivory Coast is the most dangerous and critical in the country.

As geopolitical tensions rise and regional security concerns escalate, Commissioner Buddy underscores the significance of safeguarding this border to maintain stability and protect national interests.

"The border with Sierra Leone is relatively calm, and the border with Guinea poses a medium threat level, but the border with Ivory Coast is of utmost concern," he notes.

Making the disclosure here on Thursday, June 1, at the Ministry of Information's weekly press briefing, he revealed that over time, fugitives committing dangerous crimes in Ivory Coast had fled to Liberia through Nimba, Maryland, and other counties along the border with that country.

"People commit major crimes in Ivory Coast, killing their own citizens and even murdering their wives, and they cross freely into Liberia without being arrested."

However, the LIS boss says with the help of international partners, Liberia Immigration Services was able to apprehend some of those dangerous individuals and hand them over to Ivorian authorities for prosecution.

He emphasizes the urgent need for robust surveillance and strategic measures to ensure the integrity and fortification of this vital border.

He further discloses that with the assistance of local residents along these borders, they are able to track illegal entries into the country, particularly people who crossed over to register during the biometric voter registration exercise.

Commissioner Buddy says immigration officers along the border arrested several individuals, including an officer from Ivory Coast, who came to test the system in Liberia.

He notes that there are bad apples within the immigration service, who are tarnishing the reputation of the institution, but he and his team are working tirelessly to apprehend them, a task they have been carrying out consistently.

At the same time, the Commissioner General discloses that the Liberia Immigration Services has deployed mobile and foot patrols equipped with arms to protect the various borders especially, with Ivory Coast.