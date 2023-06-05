Liberia: LISGIS Sets June 25 for Final Report

The Liberia Institute for Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS) has set June 25, 2023, for the release of its final report of the 2022 National Population and Housing Census.

In a letter addressed to the Liberian Senate, LISGIS Acting Director General Lawrence A. George said the Census House is working along with local and international partners on the data analysis.

In his communication, Mr. George said the data analysis and development of tables indicated to show the production of the final results are ongoing and will end 15 June 2023.

According to him, the Population and Housing Census was implemented in line with international regulation.

"The post data evaluation is conducted by external experts. The partners of the Government of Liberia consisting of the UNFPA, the World Bank contracted international consultants for the emulation of the data," Mr. George explained.

He noted that LISGIS is aware of public demand for the release of the results, adding that what's more critical is to allow the international partners to assist in the development of a sustainable census infrastructure for the future.

He therefore, requested the approval of the Senate to give them the time to facilitate the exercise for June 25. The preliminary report was given to the public on 22 February 2023.

Making a motion, Lofa County Senator Stephen A. Zargo said given the nature of the communication, the Senate should receive and accept the letter from LISGIS.

He also urged the Senate to grant LISGIS the time asked for so that the report can be out to the public.