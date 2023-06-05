Kenya: Finance Bill 2023 is People-Centric, President Ruto Says

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged MPs to support the Finance Bill 2023.

He said the Bill seeks to address challenges facing ordinary Kenyans.

The President further noted that the Bill will stimulate the economy, create jobs and boost earnings.

He asked MPs not to bow to pressure from the Opposition to vote against the interests of the people.

"They are opposing the employment of the youth and Housing Plan that will give Kenyans decent and affordable homes," he said.

He made the remarks on Sunday during a thanksgiving service for Cabinet Secretary for Environment Soipan Tuya in Narok.

The President said the Government will implement the housing project to expand economic opportunities in the country.

"The housing project will enhance the growth of manufacturing industries like cement and steel, boost hardware businesses and create jobs," he said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the beneficiaries of the Housing Fund will be ordinary people.

"This project will deliver decent housing units for low-income earners at affordable rates," he said.

Present were First Lady Rachel Ruto, Attorney General Justin Muturi, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, Governors, Cabinet Secretaries, and MPs. - Presidential Communication Service