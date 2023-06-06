Kenya: Finance Bill Targetting Mt Kenya - Odinga

Nairobi — Opposition's Azimio coalition has sensationally claimed that the proposed tax measures by President William Ruto are targetting Mt Kenya region.

The coalition top guns led by Raila Odinga addressed a press conference after their Monday meeting, saying Mt Kenya was likely to suffer more if the Finance Bill 2023 is passed.

"Many of the tax measures contained in the finance bill currently before parliament are unreasonable and clearly directed at Mt Kenya businesses," they claimed and warned hustlers from the mountain that "The proposed turnover tax is basically a tax on assets whose primary objective is to impoverish the mama mbogas, boda boda and other vulnerable Kenyans struggling to make a living in these difficult economic circumstances."

The majority of these small businesses, they said, "are owned by men and women from Mt Kenya region."

The controversial bill which is set to be tabled in parliament after undergoing public participation has touched off a political storm in the country due to the new tax proposals President William Ruto's government intends to implement so as to generate revenue.

Key among them is the proposed mandatory 3 per cent Housing Fund which the president says will go a long way in providing jobs for millions of hustlers.

But critics, including Azimio and Busia Governor Okiya Omtatah who has taken it to court, say it should not be made mandatory.

"They must withdraw this bill and stop threatening Kenyans that it will pass by force," Azimio said.