Sierra Leone: Public Notice - Recruitment Scam Disclaimer

World Vision International Sierra Leone has become aware of a job scam purporting to have several job openings at our organization. In some cases, scammers have asked would-be applicants to part with personal documents or money.

We wish to state that the job recruitment advertisement, which is being circulated with our old logo on social media, did not originate from World Vision or any of our global offices.

World Vision International Sierra Leone completely disassociates itself from the advertisements being circulated and wishes to advise the general public to treat this as a scam.

World Vision announces recruitment opportunities within the organization to the public through publication in newspapers and authentic job advertisement portals like career.sl. Job listings may also be found on the organization's social media handles with links that will take you directly to the organization's global career website.

World Vision does not, and will never solicit money for any part of its recruitment processes including short-listing, interviews, background, and/or medical check-ups.

Please be cautious, and if you have any questions please email wv_sierra-leone@wvi.org