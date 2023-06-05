Africa: U20 World Cup - Gambia Suffer Slim Defeat to Uruguay As Adventure Ends

Gambia's sojourn at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup has come to an end after suffering a slim 1-0 defeat at the hands of Uruguay in their round of 16 duel at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero, Argentina on Thursday.

In a fiercely contested round of 16 match, Uruguay emerged victorious with as Anderson Duarte's stunning strike proved to be the decisive moment that sent La Celeste into an intriguing quarter-final clash against the United States.

The match was marred by early red cards for both sides, reducing them to ten men each. Gambia's Mansour Mbye received his marching orders in the 17th minute after a challenge on Juan de los Santos, following a VAR review by referee Francois Letexier.

Despite the numerical advantage, Uruguay couldn't capitalize on the situation in the first half. However, just before halftime, Uruguay's Luciano Rodriguez saw his yellow card upgraded to a red for elbowing Sainey Sanyang's face, leveling the playing field for the second half.

The intensity escalated in the second half, with both teams fighting for a breakthrough. Gambia showed composure in possession, while Uruguay displayed a more direct approach in their attacks, creating several dangerous opportunities.

Uruguay's perseverance paid off in the 65th minute when Anderson Duarte unleashed a powerful shot from 25 yards out, finding the bottom corner of the net.

With their 1-0 lead secured, Uruguay will enjoy a two-day rest before their quarter-final clash against the impressive USA side, as they vie for a spot in the semi-finals.

For Gambia, their U20 World Cup adventure sadly came to an end in the round of 16. Despite their remarkable performance in the group stage, where they topped Group F with seven points, the Young Scorpions were unable to overcome Uruguay's challenge at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades. The solitary goal from Anderson Duarte in the 65th minute proved to be the difference-maker.

The Gambian team faced a setback early in the game when striker Mansour Mbye was shown a direct red card in the 17th minute.

However, they showed resilience against the enterprising Uruguayan team, managing to keep their opponents at bay until halftime. Before the break, Uruguay also suffered a dismissal as Luciano Rodriguez received a red card in stoppage time (45 + 4).

In the second half, the relentless attacks from Uruguay tested the Gambian defense, eventually breaking through in the 65th minute with Anderson Duarte's unstoppable shot, leaving goalkeeper Dampha with no chance to make a save. Despite their best efforts, Gambia couldn't find an equalizer, and Uruguay held on to their slim lead until the final whistle.

Gambia can take pride in their performance throughout the competition, finishing as leaders of Group F after defeating Honduras and France and securing a draw against South Korea.

However, they couldn't surpass their previous round of 16 exit, similar to their first participation in 2007.

With Gambia's elimination, Nigeria remains the sole African representative in the tournament after their impressive 2-0 victory over the host country Argentina.

The Flying Eagles will face South Korea in the quarter-finals at Santiago del Estero on Sunday for a place in the last four.

Tunisia were also eliminated in the Round of 16 as Brazil emerged victorious with a commanding 4-1 win.

Although Gambia's journey in the U20 World Cup has come to an end, their inspiring performances and achievements in the tournament will be remembered, while all eyes now turn to Nigeria as they carry the hopes of Africa in their pursuit of U20 World Cup glory.