Liberia: Mo Ali Drops Representative Ambition

MONROVIA-Unity Party former National Secretary-General, Mo Ali has finally dropped his ambition of contesting as Representative Aspirant in District # 5 Montserrado County in the upcoming Legislative and Presidential Elections.

Ali has been consulting and engaging Residents of Montserrado County District #5 about his decision.

Speaking on Monday, May 29, 2023, on OK FM, 99.5, he noted that his decision to disengage from the race was due to his collaboration with the Liberty Party of Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence.