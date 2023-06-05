Liberia: Mo Ali Drops Representative Ambition

2 June 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By WashingtonTumay

MONROVIA-Unity Party former National Secretary-General, Mo Ali has finally dropped his ambition of contesting as Representative Aspirant in District # 5 Montserrado County in the upcoming Legislative and Presidential Elections.

Ali has been consulting and engaging Residents of Montserrado County District #5 about his decision.

Speaking on Monday, May 29, 2023, on OK FM, 99.5, he noted that his decision to disengage from the race was due to his collaboration with the Liberty Party of Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.