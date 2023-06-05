Liberia: Direct Relief Donates Medical Consignments to CB Dumber Hospital in Bong

An American-based organization under the nomenclature, "Direct Relief" has donated a huge assorted medical consignment to the CB Dumber Hospital in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Situated in Gbarnga, C.B. Dunbar is the only specialized maternal hospital in rural Liberia.

The hospital also caters to patients with maternal complications from border towns and villages within the Republic of Guinea.

Speaking at the donation ceremony of the medical supply on May 31, 2023, Bong County Health Team Officer, Dr. Cynthia Blapooh said the drugs donated by Direct Relief are intended to help buttress the effort of the Administration of the CB Dumber Hospital in the County.

The Bong County Health Team Officer noted that the donation is the organization's way of touching the lives of the sick and the underprivileged people who often seek treatment at the hospital in the County.

Dr. Blapooh said the sole purpose of Direct Relief is to give back to the needy in society, especially health entities, noting that the gesture is a shared commitment to serve humanity.

She further cautioned the Administration of the CB Dumber Hospital to administer the drug to patients free of charge and there should be accountability for the usage of the drug in the County.

Additionally, the Bong County Health Team Officer lauded Dr. Mogana Flomo Sr. and other sons and daughters of the County for their assistance in making sure that the supply was received by the administration of the CB Dumber Hospital.

Also speaking, Bong County Superintendent, Esther Walker revealed that she will continue to work with health workers for the overall improvement of the health care delivery system in Bong County.

The Bong County superintendent at the same time notes that the gesture came at a time when the administration of the hospital is desperately needed.

For his part, the Medical Director of CB Dumber Hospital in Gbarnga, Dr. Arthur Jones Wuoh lauded Direct Relief for the donation.

He further assured Bongese and the donors that the drugs donated will be used for their intended purpose.

The Medical Director of C.B. Dunbar Hospital, Dr. Arthur Jones Wuoh encouraged other well-meaning Bongese organizations to emulate the noble example of Direct Relief in helping to push the county's healthcare agenda forward.

The hospital received several cartoons of Albendazole, Cetirizine Hydrochloride, Thyroid, Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate, Prednisone, Forane, and carvedilol among others.

The presentation ceremony was graced by hospital staff, patients, and several onlookers.